Woman taking SUV for test drive crashes into Peterborough dealership, vehicles in lot

A woman who reportedly took a vehicle for a test drive crashed it into a Peterborough-area dealership and parked vehicles on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to Trent Valley Honda on Highway 7 east for reports of a vehicle crash in the dealership’s parking lot. The dealership is just east of the city’s limits in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Dealership officials and firefighters on scene tell Global News that a woman was taking a SUV for a test drive when she lost control of the vehicle. The SUV first struck the side of the dealership’s showroom and then struck half a dozen vehicles in the side parking lot.

Damage is extensive to some of the vehicles and the building sustained minor damage.

Peterborough paramedics were called to the scene and assessed the driver, however, she was not taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

More to come.