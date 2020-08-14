Major downtown reconstruction projects in Fenelon Falls and Lindsay likely to go ahead in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Two major reconstruction projects that would rebuild entire blocks of downtown Fenelon Falls and Lindsay are on the radar for the City of Kawartha Lakes in 2021.

Mayor Andy Letham asked the economic recovery task force earlier this week which capital projects members felt would be the best positioned to go ahead for next year.

Overwhelmingly, the task force felt the downtown reconstruction projects offered the best case scenario to help with recovery in those two communities.

“The task force, from an economic recovery perspective and the discussions we’re having, is looking at our downtowns as important in the road reconstruction portion of our budget,” he said.

“Our committee felt those are two projects right in our downtowns that would be the best bang for our buck, at this point, in our economy.”

In Lindsay, the first phase of the project, which saw Kent Street West get a facelift between Lindsay and Cambridge streets earlier this year, was completed in June.

The second phase, which is underway, sees a portion of Lindsay Street South being reworked.

The phase that would go ahead next year is Kent Street West between Victoria and William streets.

“It’s a continuation. It’s construction, streetscaping, sidewalks, lighting, benches, bumpouts, and the roads and sewer and water main reconstruction as well,” Letham said.

The road reconstruction portion of the project would be approximately $6.5 million.

In Fenelon Falls, a similar but smaller scale project, would see the reconstruction of Colborne Street in the downtown.

The project is shovel ready and can go ahead, should it be approved as part of the 2021 capital budget.

That would be approximately $2.7 million for the road reconstruction portion of the project.

“It’s creating a nice refresh of that downtown,” Letham said. “Hopefully, afterwards we would like to do the bridge as well, but in 2022.”

The reconstruction project of downtown Omemee would be a project down the line after the Fenelon Falls project is completed.

The design of that project is underway but wouldn’t be a part of the upcoming 2021 budget.

The municipality has received some money through the provincial connecting links program because the downtown route is provincial Highway 7.

Letham said the municipality will apply for even more money through the program for the design work before embarking on construction.

“Our goal is, what can we do and what can our recommendations be to council for that economic recovery and the best bang for the buck? There are other road reconstruction and sewer projects that are shovel-ready, and out of all those, these projects will help the most in those communities for economic recovery moving forward,” he said.

“It will be tough grind during the work, but once it’s done, they’ll be in a better position to recover quicker.” Tweet This

The task force agreed these projects are a priority.

“I think we have to be looking at projects that will drive future growth,” said Andrew Veale, councillor and task force member. “We need projects to drive business.”

“The other infrastructure projects, while important and needing to be completed, I don’t see them having a near term economic impact,” added Mark Wilson, task force member and local developer.

“Having a reason to have people come to the downtown core and check it out and visit, I hope that will help to increase some of that digital eCommerce for those businesses downtown.”

“In light of the economy we’re facing going forward, it’s important to get these projects underway,” added deputy mayor Pat O’Reilly.

“People will go downtown. There’s a marketing aspect to this, too. I’m all for downtown intensification,” added Tom Phillips, task force member and longtime local economist and professor.

Letham will bring the recommendations to prioritize the projects to the committee of the whole meeting on the afternoon of Sep. 1.

The economic recovery task force will next meet virtually that same morning.