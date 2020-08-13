18-year-old charged after Thompson Mountie hit with bear spray

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old from Thompson is in custody after a Mountie was sprayed in the face with bear spray.

Thompson RCMP say they received a call about suspicious people possibly carrying machetes on Juniper Drive in Thompson around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

A pair of officers responded and discovered a group of four people matching the suspects’ descriptions.

According to the officers, while questioning the foursome about being in possession of weapons, one of the suspects pulled out the bear spray and sprayed one of the officers directly in the face.

The 18-year-old man was immediately arrested while the three other suspects ran from the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital and has since been released.

The man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing a prohibited weapon.

The investigation continues.

