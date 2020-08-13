Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Energy firm charged with hindering Alberta Energy Regulator inspections

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it has laid charges against Land Petroleum International Inc. and president Bill Fung for hindering AER inspections in 2018. The Alberta Energy Regulator logo is seen on a flag at the opening of the regulator's office in Calgary in an undated handout photo.
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it has laid charges against Land Petroleum International Inc. and president Bill Fung for hindering AER inspections in 2018. The Alberta Energy Regulator logo is seen on a flag at the opening of the regulator's office in Calgary in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Energy Regulator, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta Energy Regulator says it has laid charges against Land Petroleum International Inc. and president Bill Fung for hindering AER inspections in 2018.

The provincial regulator says eight charges have been jointly laid against the company and Fung under the Oil and Gas Conservation Act, which provides for penalties of up to $500,000 in fines for a company and $50,000 for an individual.

It says the charges are related to facility inspections near Ponoka in central Alberta in August 2018 but it can’t release further detail to ensure the right to a fair prosecution.

Fung and the company are charged with hindering or failing to assist the regulator as well as causing others to contravene provisions under the act.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Alberta, Ottawa sign deal that cuts major environmental monitoring of oilsands 

They are to make a court appearance on Sept. 4 in Ponoka.

Story continues below advertisement

Phone numbers listed as belonging to Land Petroleum in Ponoka and Calgary were out of service on Thursday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends monitoring requirements across oil and gas industry
© 2020 The Canadian Press
BusinessEnergyOil and GasAlberta Energy RegulatorAERPonokaBill FungLand Petroleum InternationalLand Petroleum International Inc.Oil and Gas Conservation Act
Flyers
More weekly flyers