WE Charity now registered to lobby, executive tells Commons committee

Executives from WE Charity say the organization — under scrutiny for a now-cancelled deal to deliver a student volunteer grant program — is now registered to lobby the federal government.

The charity had been criticized, particularly by opposition MPs, for not being registered to lobby despite its communications with the government over delivering the multi-million-dollar Canada Student Service Grant and the organization’s ties to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s and Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s families.

Testifying before the House of Commons finance committee on Thursday, WE Charity’s executive director Dalal Al-Waheidi told MPs the organization submitted its registration with the federal lobbyist registry on Thursday.

She defended the organization’s choice not to have registered previously, saying that in “past years,” WE Charity’s engagement with government was about “one to three per cent of our overall budget and engagement.”

“We thought it was minimal. If I thought that registration was required, we would have done it,” Al-Waheidi said.

Craig and Marc Kielburger, the brothers who founded the organization, also defended WE’s decision not to register as lobbyists when they testified before the finance committee in late July.

WE Charity’s former staff member responsible for government and stakeholder relations, Sofia Marquez, also testified before the committee on Thursday, as the group of MPs continues its probe of the government’s controversial partnership with WE.

Marquez, who no longer works for WE, confirmed she never registered to lobby the federal government.

“I understood I was not the person responsible for the compliance of the (lobbying) act at WE Charity,” she said.