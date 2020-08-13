Nova Scotia family battles for control over resort in new CBC drama ‘Feudal’

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia-set series described as “an epic tale of lust, legacy and lobster” is bound for the CBC.

The public broadcaster says production is underway in the province on “Feudal,” which will debut on CBC next year.

The one-hour drama features a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling for control of their ramshackle summer resort, The Moonshine, on the South Shore of Nova Scotia.

The CBC says the series is “set against the backdrop of financial hardship, small town intrigue and a long-buried secret that threatens to annihilate the Finley-Cullens once and for all.”

Corrine Koslo and Peter MacNeill play the heads of the family and owners of The Moonshine.

Story continues below advertisement

Other family members are played by Jennifer Finnigan, Anastasia Phillips, Emma Hunter, Alexander Nunez and Tom Stevens.

The series creator and showrunner is Sheri Elwood, whose previous shows include “Call Me Fitz” and “Lucifer.”

Six Eleven Media and Entertainment One (eOne) are producing the CBC original series.

“It’s a love letter to the place where I grew up, a passion project brought to life by a wildly talented cast, led by the glorious Jennifer Finnigan,” Elwood said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.