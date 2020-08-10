N.L. reports new COVID-19 case linked to out-of-province TV series worker

Send this page to someone via email

A second person who works on the St. John’s-shot TV series “Hudson & Rex” has tested positive for COVID-19, but the show’s producer says the two cases linked to the canine-cop program do not pose a risk to the community.

Producer Paul Pope says “the system worked in terms of identifying somebody with a case.”

He says we have not introduced anything into the community. “It’s been contained within our production.”

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Health and Community Services Department confirmed today the second case involves a cast member of the television series.

Authorities said the man’s contacts are being advised to quarantine.

Pope says the cast member was exposed to a woman involved with the show’s production who tested positive for the virus last week after arriving in St. John’s from Toronto.

Both people are between the ages of 20 and 39 and are self-isolating.

Pope could not say more about the cast member’s role, citing privacy reasons.

Shooting for the series was shut down Sunday but resumed today.

Pope says he didn’t think the cast member’s illness will disrupt the show’s production schedule.

But, he added, the length of that person’s absence will be determined by the regional health authority.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.