Traffic

Vehicle reportedly flees scene after dump truck crashes south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Dump truck crashes south of Peterborough
A dump truck crashed south of Peterborough on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported after a dump truck crashed south of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews around 7:15 a.m. responded to a reported dump truck rollover on Mahood Road near the community of Stewart Hall in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Peterborough County OPP on scene told Global News that the dump truck driver claims another vehicle was involved in the collision and that the driver of that vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Read more: Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital following Bensfort Road crash in Peterborough

The rollover caused soil to be spilled onto the road and into a roadside ditch.

The driver of the truck was assessed by paramedics but was not transported to hospital, OPP said.

Mahood Road west of Wallace Point Road will be temporarily closed for the removal of the vehicle and cleanup.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. OPP did not state if they are looking for another vehicle.

More to come.

