Vehicle reportedly flees scene after dump truck crashes south of Peterborough: OPP

No injuries were reported after a dump truck crashed south of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews around 7:15 a.m. responded to a reported dump truck rollover on Mahood Road near the community of Stewart Hall in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Peterborough County OPP on scene told Global News that the dump truck driver claims another vehicle was involved in the collision and that the driver of that vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

The rollover caused soil to be spilled onto the road and into a roadside ditch.

TRAFFIC: @OSMTownship firefighters, @PtboParamedics and #PtboOPP are on scene of a dump truck roll over on Mahood Road. A second vehicle involved reportedly fled the scene. The driver was able to get out of the truck and is being assessed by paramedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/NttLfA99qj — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 13, 2020

The driver of the truck was assessed by paramedics but was not transported to hospital, OPP said.

Mahood Road west of Wallace Point Road will be temporarily closed for the removal of the vehicle and cleanup.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. OPP did not state if they are looking for another vehicle.

More to come.

