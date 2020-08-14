Fresh Top 20 August 14th – August 16th, 2020

Week of August 14th – August 16th, 2020
- #1 / LW #1 | Lady Gaga F. Ariana Grande | Rain On Me
- #2 / LW #2 | Justin Bieber f. Quavo | Intentions
- #3 / LW #3 | The Weekend | Blinding Lights
- #4 / LW #7 | Harry Styles | Watermelon Sugar
- #5 / LW #5 | Dua Lipa | Break My Heart
- #6 / LW #9 | Lewis Capaldi | Before You Go
- #7 / LW #6 | Doja Cat | Say So
- #8 /LW #4 | Dua Lipa | Don’t Start Now
- #9 /LW#8 | The Weekend | In Your Eyes
- #10 /LW#10 | Harry Styles | Adore You
- #11 /LW#11 | Virginia to Vegas | Betterman
- #12 /LW#12 | Scott Helman | Wait No More
- #13 /LW #13 | Post Malone | Circles
- #14 /LW #15 | Mackenzie Porter | These Days
- #15 /LW #14 | Marshmello & Halsey | Be Kind
- #16 /LW#16 | Jonas Brothers | X
- #17 /LW #19| Black Eyed Peas F. J Balvin | Mamacita
- #18 /LW #18| Maren Morris | The Bones
- #19 /LW #20 | Saint Jhn | Roses
- #20 /LW #17 | JP Saxe/Julia Michaels | If The World Was Ending
Trending Stories
Comments