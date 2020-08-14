Menu

Fresh Top 20 August 14th – August 16th, 2020

By The Staff Global News

Week of August 14th – August 16th, 2020

  • #1 / LW #1 | Lady Gaga F. Ariana Grande | Rain On Me
  • #2 / LW #2 | Justin Bieber f. Quavo | Intentions
  • #3 / LW #3 | The Weekend | Blinding Lights
  • #4 / LW #7 | Harry Styles | Watermelon Sugar
  • #5 / LW #5 | Dua Lipa | Break My Heart
  • #6 / LW #9 | Lewis Capaldi | Before You Go
  • #7 / LW #6 | Doja Cat | Say So 
  • #8 /LW #4 | Dua Lipa | Don’t Start Now
  • #9 /LW#8 | The Weekend | In Your Eyes
  • #10 /LW#10 | Harry Styles | Adore You
  • #11 /LW#11 | Virginia to Vegas | Betterman
  • #12 /LW#12 | Scott Helman | Wait No More
  • #13 /LW #13 | Post Malone | Circles
  • #14 /LW #15 | Mackenzie Porter | These Days
  • #15 /LW #14 | Marshmello & Halsey | Be Kind
  • #16 /LW#16 | Jonas Brothers | X
  • #17 /LW #19|​ Black Eyed Peas F. J Balvin | Mamacita
  • #18 /LW #18|​ Maren Morris | The Bones
  • #19 /LW #20 |Saint Jhn | Roses
  • #20 /LW #17 |​ JP Saxe/Julia Michaels | If The World Was Ending
BUZZ OF THE WEEK!

 

THROWBACK!

