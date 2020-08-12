Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Macron urges Russia, Iran to co-operate with international effort to restore Lebanon

By Staff The Associated Press
Beirut explosion: Macron tells donor conference ‘the future of Lebanon is at stake’
WATCH: Beirut explosion: Macron tells donor conference ‘the future of Lebanon is at stake’

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Wednesday to the leaders of Russia and Iran and urged them to co-operate with the rest of the international community to restore stability in Lebanon.

While Iran and Russia are important power players in the region and have offered Lebanon aid since last week’s devastating explosion, neither participated in an international donors’ conference Sunday organized by France and the U.N. to help rebuild Beirut.

Read more: ‘Lebanon’s future is at stake’: France’s Macron urges unity during donor conference

Macron visited Beirut in the wake of the blast and offered broad support for the former French protectorate.

Trending Stories

Speaking with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose country backs Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, Macron said the region’s major powers should avoid interfering or escalating tensions in Lebanon as it forms a new government, according to Macron’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

And speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron suggested that Russia should support Lebanon via collective efforts at the U.N. Security Council instead of through bilateral aid.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RussiaIranFranceEmmanuel MacronLebanonBeirut explosionFrance restoring Lebanoninternational effort to restore lebanon
Flyers
More weekly flyers