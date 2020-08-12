1 taken to hospital after fire at Old Strathcona apartment leads to balcony rescues

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after a fire at an apartment building at 99 Street and 85 Avenue Wednesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the building, a low-rise apartment in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood, at 10:25 a.m.

Some residents were trapped on their balconies and a utility company that was on scene for unrelated work used a bucket truck to start rescuing people before fire crews arrived just before 10:30 a.m.

Crews on scene following a fire at 85 Avenue and 99 Street on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

One person was assessed on scene by EMS and taken to hospital. EFRS said there were no other injuries.

The fire was under control by 11 a.m., according to fire officials.

There was extensive smoke and water damage visible at the building.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.