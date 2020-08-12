Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

1 taken to hospital after fire at Old Strathcona apartment leads to balcony rescues

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 1:53 pm
One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

One person is in hospital after a fire at an apartment building at 99 Street and 85 Avenue Wednesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the building, a low-rise apartment in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood, at 10:25 a.m.

Some residents were trapped on their balconies and a utility company that was on scene for unrelated work used a bucket truck to start rescuing people before fire crews arrived just before 10:30 a.m.

Crews on scene following a fire at 85 Avenue and 99 Street on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Crews on scene following a fire at 85 Avenue and 99 Street on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

One person was assessed on scene by EMS and taken to hospital. EFRS said there were no other injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Overnight arson in Old Strathcona apartment building displaces 13 residents, causes $675K in damage

The fire was under control by 11 a.m., according to fire officials.

There was extensive smoke and water damage visible at the building.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireApartment FireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesOld Strathcona fire85 avenue fire99 street edmonton fire99 street fireedmonton balcony rescues
Flyers
More weekly flyers