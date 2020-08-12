Ontario man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested an Ontario man wanted on a number of charges, including aggravated assault.
Police say that Bradley Nickerson, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking in connection with an incident in Wilmot, N.S., on Aug. 9.
Trending Stories
Police have made several attempts to contact Nickerson and asked for assistance from the public on Wednesday.
He was taken into custody later in the day and remains in custody.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments