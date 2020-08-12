Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested an Ontario man wanted on a number of charges, including aggravated assault.

Police say that Bradley Nickerson, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking in connection with an incident in Wilmot, N.S., on Aug. 9.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax police search for suspect in overnight south end robbery

Police have made several attempts to contact Nickerson and asked for assistance from the public on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody later in the day and remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimewilmotAgravated AssaultWilmot Nova Scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers