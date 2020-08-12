Guelph police issue tickets to hundreds of speeders in July

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say nearly 500 speeding tickets were issued in July, with most of them being handed out in the city’s west end.

Out of the 487 speeding tickets issued, 108 were issued in the Parkwood Gardens neighbourhood — an area of the city bordered by Paisley Road, Hanlon Expressway, Wellington Street, Fife Road and Whitelaw Road.

The area has had its issues with lead-footed drivers this summer as it has seen the highest number of tickets handed out in both June and July.

Out of the 773 speeding tickets issued in the city in June, 81 of them were given in Parkwood Gardens.

An area in the east end bordered by Watson Parkway, Eastview Drive, Victoria Road and York Road has also been on Guelph police’s top 5 list of worst areas for speeding.

In July, officers issued 34 tickets in that neighbourhood, while 61 tickets were issued in June.

Police said they are always getting complaints about speeding and do their best to patrol them.

They are also urging drivers to slow down and drive to the posted speed limit.

