Manitoba updating land-use policies surrounding Winnipeg airport

The Manitoba government is looking for outside experts to review and update land-use policies surrounding the Winnipeg airport by studying noise thresholds in the area.

“This is an important and long-overdue step forward for Manitoba’s largest airport and the area surrounding it,” said Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires in a news release.

“The plan’s noise exposure forecast map, and the policies surrounding it, have not been updated for more than 25 years. The review of existing land-use policies, along with an updated noise exposure study, will ensure the Airport Vicinity Protection Area will appropriately reflect current conditions and noise thresholds in order to accommodate increased economic activity in the area while protecting the airport’s 24 hour operations.”

The move comes at an interesting time, since the Winnipeg Airports Authority is squaring off with a pair of organizations over proposed developments at Polo Park.

Mall owners Cadillac Fairview and developer Shindico want to build about a dozen low and medium-rise buildings on Polo Park’s property.

However, the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) says a mixed-use build that close to their property could lead to noise complaints and threaten its 24/7 operations.

“What I see is the province realized looking at the science we put forward and the lack of science the airport could provide that this plan really does need to be looked at more broadly,” said Justin Zarnowski, who works legal affairs for Shindico.

“Our view is we can still proceed, the science on our site is clear, and this is just a recognition that this is a bigger problem than just the Polo Park area.”

Architectural renderings show a possible redevelopment of land around Polo Park. Shindico/Cadillac Fairview

The developers and the airport are currently waiting for the province’s municipal board to review the airport authority’s objections. The matter will then appear back in front of city council to see if the Airport Vicinity Protection Area Secondary Plan will be amended to allow the build to go forward.

“Hopefully we’re able to get to the municipal board reasonably promptly, in a matter of a month or months at most, and then have city council hear it quickly and then look at actually doing the entitlements within a year and being able to build then,” said Zarnowski, who admitted their timeline was “aggressive but optimistic.”

Meanwhile, the WAA voiced equal optimism over the review.

“WAA commends the province of Manitoba for showing leadership and moving forward with a review of the AVPA,” said Barry Remple, WAA president and CEO, in a news release.

“This review is an opportunity to chart a new course for our province that sees optimal use of existing infrastructure for further residential and mixed-use development while protecting the community’s air connectivity, all founded on best practice and the latest scientific evidence.”

The RFP closes on Sept. 4, 2020.

