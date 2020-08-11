North Okanagan regional district seeking public input for area parks

Send this page to someone via email

Public discussions about parks in the North Okanagan will soon be taking place.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan announced plans to host several public outdoor meetings.

The meetings, according to the regional district, will seek public engagement regarding the planning of four parks, plus recreation and culture master plans.

The master plans will involve Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces, White Valley Parks and Recreation, White Valley Arts and Culture and RDNO Electoral Area F Parks.

“While the public engagement strategy for the plans will encourage online participation through surveys and an interactive mapping tool, the opportunity for in-person input is important to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate, even without access to the internet,” said Tannis Nelson, RDNO assistant parks manager.

The RDNO says during the week of Aug. 17, residents can stop by any of the dates and locations listed below, from 4 to 7 p.m., to hear and help guide planning for the parks.

Participants will be asked to physically distance and sanitize their hands. It also said masks are being encouraged, but are not required.

Below are the dates and times:

Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces master plan

Input sought for the Greater Vernon Area specific to Vernon, Coldstream and electoral areas B and C.

Monday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., BX Community Park, 5764 Silver Star Rd., Vernon.

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Greater Vernon Athletics Park, 7000 College Way, Vernon.

White Valley Parks and Recreation

Input sought for the White Valley area (Lumby and electoral areas D and E).

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oval Park, 1815 Glencaird St., Lumby.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Cherryville Hall (outdoors), 158 N Fork Rd., Cherryville.

Area F Parks and Trails master plan

Input sought for Electoral Area F of the regional district.

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Riverside Park, 784 Trinity Valley Rd., Enderby.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Grindrod Park, 80 2 Ave., Grindrod.

The RDNO says online engagement for these plans will continue through 2020, with the survey and interactive map beginning Aug.17.

