Man in life-threatening condition after North York industrial accident

Officials say a man was seriously injured after an industrial accident in North York on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Olive Avenue, south of Finch Avenue, around 3 p.m.
Police said a worker on Olive Avenue was believed to have been walking with a metal pole when it came into contact with wires.
The worker suffered a shock, officers said.
Toronto paramedics said a man who is about 40 years old was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
