Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after North York industrial accident

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of an industrial accident near Yonge Street and Olive Avenue on Monday.
The scene of an industrial accident near Yonge Street and Olive Avenue on Monday. Tyler Thornley / Global News

Officials say a man was seriously injured after an industrial accident in North York on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Olive Avenue, south of Finch Avenue, around 3 p.m.

Read more: Man dead after industrial accident in Toronto’s east end

Police said a worker on Olive Avenue was believed to have been walking with a metal pole when it came into contact with wires.

The worker suffered a shock, officers said.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics said a man who is about 40 years old was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North YorkToronto ParamedicsYonge StreetIndustrial AccidentOlive AvenueNorth York Industrial AccidentYonge Street and Olive Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers