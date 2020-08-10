Strathmore RCMP investigate drowning on the Bow River in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is investigating a possible drowning on the Bow River near Highway 24 and Wydham Park in Carseland, Alta., on Sunday.

At around 9:25 p.m. on Aug. 9, Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of an adult man who went missing while swimming in the water.

Police said the man jumped in the river but never returned after swimming downstream.

On Sunday evening, officers alongside Strathmore and Wheatland fire services searched the area but were called off due to a lack of daylight, police said.

A search and rescue team and RCMP continued their search on Monday, but have still not located the man, police said.

Officials remain on scene at the Bow River in Carseland, Alta., on Aug. 10, searching for a man who went missing in the river on Sunday. Lauren Pullen / Global News

The search is ongoing and officers remain on scene.

Carseland is about 67 kilomteres southeast of Calgary.

This marks the second drowning on the Bow River over the weekend. On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy drowned in the river near the Seebe Dam west of Calgary.