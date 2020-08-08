Menu

World

Minnesota judge orders release of police body camera video in George Floyd case

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 8, 2020 12:40 pm
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, protesters gather at a memorial for George Floyd where he died outside Cup Foods on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. The deaths of Floyd and other black men at the hands of Minneapolis police have exacerbated the corrosive relationship between people of color and a criminal justice system they feel is stacked against them.
A Minnesota judge ordered the release of body camera footage recorded by former officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday the that videos from the body cameras of Thomas Lane and J. Kueng taken on the night Floyd died will be made publicly available, though it is unclear how or when the footage will be released.

Read more: Minnesota police accountability bill banning neck restraints signed into law

The videos were filed with the court last month by Lane’s attorney. Initially only transcripts of the audio were released, but a judge later allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment. A British tabloid on Monday published parts of the videos.

The body camera videos and transcripts were filed in court by Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, as part of a motion to have Lane’s case dismissed. Attorneys for the coalition of media organizations, including The Associated Press, had asked the judge to allow them to be published.

George Floyd family attorney announces civil lawsuit against Minneapolis and 4 former police officers over death
Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Tou Thao, Lane and Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Black Lives Mattergeorge floydgeorge floyd protestsgeorge floyd deathMinnesotaMinneapolisMinneapolis policederek chauvinMinnesota policeGeorge Floyd Case
