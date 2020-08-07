$55,000 in drugs, cash seized after home in Sarnia, Ont., searched: police

Sarnia, Ont., police say four people are facing drug-related charges after more than $54,000 worth of drugs and more than $1,000 in cash were seized.
Officials say a residence on Martin Street was searched Friday morning, and police found the following:
- More than half a kilogram of methamphetamine — worth $52,763
- 6.19 grams of cocaine — worth $619
- 18 milligrams of hydromorphone — worth $40
- 2.3 grams of fentanyl — worth $1,150
The total street value of the drugs seized is around $54,572, police said.
Police said they also seized $1,385 in cash.
Four individuals are facing drug-related charges. Three are from Sarnia, two aged 34 and one aged 39. The other person is a 31-year-old from Corunna.
All four have been held for a bail hearing.
