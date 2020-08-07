Menu

Canada

$55,000 in drugs, cash seized after home in Sarnia, Ont., searched: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 4:36 pm
Officials say a residence on Martin Street was searched Friday morning.
Officials say a residence on Martin Street was searched Friday morning. Sarnia police

Sarnia, Ont., police say four people are facing drug-related charges after more than $54,000 worth of drugs and more than $1,000 in cash were seized.

Officials say a residence on Martin Street was searched Friday morning, and police found the following:

  • More than half a kilogram of methamphetamine — worth $52,763
  • 6.19 grams of cocaine — worth $619
  • 18 milligrams of hydromorphone — worth $40
  • 2.3 grams of fentanyl — worth $1,150

Read more: More than 80 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl seized at Sarnia’s Canada-U.S. border: CBP

The total street value of the drugs seized is around $54,572, police said.

Police said they also seized $1,385 in cash.

Four individuals are facing drug-related charges. Three are from Sarnia, two aged 34 and one aged 39. The other person is a 31-year-old from Corunna.

All four have been held for a bail hearing.

