Nova Scotia to provide 1M to the Lebanese Red Cross following Beirut explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Friday that it will provide $1 million to the Lebanese Red Cross to support those affected by the Beirut explosion.

The explosion happened Tuesday evening at Beirut’s port, where officials say a fire set off more than 2,700 tonnes of explosive ammonium nitrate at a warehouse. The blast killed more than 100 people, injured thousands more and obliterated nearby buildings.

READ MORE: Lebanese-Canadians in Halifax grief-stricken, shocked by explosion in Beirut

“We are all seeing the devastating impact of the tragedy in Beirut,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“The Lebanese community has deep roots in Nova Scotia. Our hearts go out to Lebanese-Nova Scotians, their families and loved ones and all those affected by the explosion. We stand with you and are keeping you in our thoughts.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

3:18 Beirut explosion: CCTV footage captures moment blast slammed into local shops Beirut explosion: CCTV footage captures moment blast slammed into local shops

The Lebanese Red Cross Society’s mission is to provide relief to victims of natural and human disasters and it helps people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies, and to reduce the suffering of the most vulnerable.

The Canadian government is also contributing up to $5 million in humanitarian aid, including $1.5 million to the Lebanese Red Cross to provide emergency medical services, shelter and food.