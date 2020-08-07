Menu

Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by truck in Norfolk County, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 11:31 am
Police say the collision happened just before 8 a.m. on Radical Road between Highway 24 and Port Ryerse Road.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a five-ton box truck in Norfolk County, Ont., on Friday morning.

Police say the collision happened just before 8 a.m. on Radical Road between Highway 24 and Port Ryerse Road.

Investigators say the cyclist was traveling eastbound on Radical Road alongside the truck before being hit by the vehicle.

“I can tell you that the cyclist was ejected from the bicycle and suffered serious life-threatening injuries and has since been transported by air orange to a hospital for further treatment,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

Police say the portion of Radical Road between the Highway and Port Ryerse will be closed for much of the afternoon for an investigation

