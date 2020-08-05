Harrison River campers called out for leaving behind giant mess

Send this page to someone via email

Images of a mess left behind at a campsite near the Harrison River have been shared on social media.

A Facebook post shows litter that includes hundreds of empty cans, wrecked camping equipment, and even a full beer pong setup.

Volunteers cleared out as much of the mess as they could.

Kim Reeves of the Four Wheel Drive Association of BC says more people are visiting backcountry locations as more accessible outdoor spaces have become busier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With more people, you’ll see more garbage,” Reeves said. “It’s just kind of the nature of the beast.

“What we’re seeing lately is more of the party garbage, really. It’s the cups and the chip bags and the snacks and that sort of thing.”

Reeves says it’s up to everyone heading into the backcountry to leave their campsite in the same condition they found it.

“You need a plan to bring that garbage out and dispose of it,” he said. “So the general message is if you pack it in, you pack it out.

