Alecta investigating power outage in downtown Hamilton

Close to 2000 customers have been affected by a power outage in downtown Hamilton.

Alectra Utilities reported the outage at 1:58 p.m. and says it’s affecting those between Barton Street East and King William Street as well as from Wellington Street North to Mary Street.

Utility crews expect the problem to be fixed around 4:p.m.

Alectra says they have not yet found the cause and are investigating.

