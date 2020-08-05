Menu

Alecta investigating power outage in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 2:47 pm
Alectra says it's investigating a power out in Hamilton's downtown.
Alectra says it's investigating a power out in Hamilton's downtown. Don Mitchell / Global News

Close to 2000 customers have been affected by a power outage in downtown Hamilton.

Alectra Utilities reported the outage at 1:58 p.m. and says it’s affecting those between Barton Street East and King William Street as well as from Wellington Street North to Mary Street.

Read more: Hamilton school boards holding pre-registration for students for September

Utility crews expect the problem to be fixed around 4:p.m.

Alectra says they have not yet found the cause and are investigating.

