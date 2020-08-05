Menu

Consumer

Moosehead, MEC ditching Facebook ads for good after boycott

By Staff The Canadian Press
Consumers push businesses for change when it comes to race, inclusion
Organizations everywhere are being called on to do better when it comes to race, inclusion, and justice. In our city, sponsors for Edmonton's CFL team recently called on the club to drop its long-time "Eskimos" name and other companies are boycotting Facebook in an effort to show they are ready to make change. Advertising expert Puneeta McBryan joined the noon news with more.

MENLO PARK, United States — Two Canadian companies that pulled advertising from Facebook Inc. last month say they’re not returning to the platform.

Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Co-op and Saint John, N.B.-based Moosehead Breweries both say they have no plans to restart paid Facebook advertising after a month-long global boycott ended.

Read more: Facebook will survive growing ad boycott, but at a public image cost, experts say

The July boycott involved dozens of brands including Canada’s six biggest banks, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Unilever and Coca-Cola.

Participating companies said the action was in response to Facebook’s refusal to deal with the spread of hateful content on its platform.

Will political parties join companies & boycott Facebook?
Facebook has since pledged to hire a vice-president of civil rights, extend its ban on inflammatory and fear-mongering ads, prohibit content calling for the harassment of others and hire and promote more people of colour to leadership roles.

While MEC and Moosehead are staying away from Facebook, Bank of Nova Scotia is returning to the platform after its boycott because it says it was encouraged by the company’s promises to improve.

Read more: More than 80 brands join movement to pause Facebook advertising — here’s why

Royal Bank of Canada also says it is resuming paid advertising on the platform after it held constructive conversations with Facebook and saw progress at the social media giant.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
