Photos capture devastation of Beirut explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s believed at least 135 people were killed and about 5,000 more injured after a pair of explosions rocked Beirut, Lebanon’s capital and largest city, on Tuesday evening.

The blast tore through the city’s port area and beyond, causing widespread damage. Images and pictures taken after the explosions depict a chaotic scene: an obliterated port covered in dark smoke, decimated buildings, shattered windows, overturned vehicles and piles of rubble.

Pink smoke rises following the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. Xinhua via ZUMA Press/via CP

Early reports suggest fireworks and a massive stockpile of ammonium nitrate in a waterfront warehouse fueled the blast, but the cause remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Footage of the explosions first shows what appears to be a large fire and a thick plume of smoke rising from the waterfront area. A loud blast follows, sending an eruption of black and red smoke skyward, followed by an enormous mushroom cloud.

2:33 Thousands of Canadians devastated by loss of life in Beirut blast, desperate for word about loved ones Thousands of Canadians devastated by loss of life in Beirut blast, desperate for word about loved ones

Nearly 300,000 people are homeless due to the damage caused by the explosions, Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud told Al-Hadath, a Saudi-owned television station.

Abboud said losses are estimated to be between $10 billion and $15 billion.

Here are some photos of the explosion’s aftermath:

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Story continues below advertisement

A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Story continues below advertisement

Smoke rises from the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. AP Photo/Hussein Malla. AP Photo/Hussein Malla

A view shows the damaged facade of a building near the site of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Protective gloves are scattered on the ground at a damaged hospital following Tuesday’s blast in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Story continues below advertisement

A nurse takes care of three babies in a damaged hospital after the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. Xinhua via ZUMA Press/via CP. Xinhua via ZUMA Press/via CP

Men inspect a damaged building near the site of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday’s blast in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Story continues below advertisement

Atmosphere of destruction in downtown Beirut, not far from the port, as seen on the day after a huge unknown blast at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM/via CP. Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM/via CP

A man walks next to a damaged vehicle in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5 2020. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH/via CP. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH/via CP

Workers remove debris from a damaged restaurant a day after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. AP Photo/Hussein Malla. AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Story continues below advertisement

Volunteers and employees cleaning rubble on the day after a huge unknown blast at the port of Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 5, 2020. Ammar Abd Rabbo/ABACAPRESS.COM/via CP. Ammar Abd Rabbo/ABACAPRESS.COM/via CP

A damaged building in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH/via CP. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH/via CP

A man walks past damaged building and vehicles near the site of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Story continues below advertisement

A satellite image shows the port of Beirut after an explosion, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

-With files from Global News’ Katie Dangerfield, Rachael D’Amore and The Associated Press