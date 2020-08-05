Body of Kingston man found after going overboard on Wolfe Island ferry

After a full day of searching, OPP say they have found the body of a man who went overboard while on the Wolfe Island ferry.
Monday evening, around 7:30 p.m., police say they were notified that a man with possible tattoos on his face went overboard while the ferry was on its way back to Kingston.
Although OPP initially said the man jumped, they later clarified it’s unclear whether he jumped or fell.
OPP, aided by a helicopter from CFB Trenton’s search and rescue team, and Kingston and Howe Island firefighters, searched for the man’s body over Monday evening and Tuesday.
OPP say their snow machine, all-terrain vehicle and vessel enforcement team recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from Kingston Tuesday around 7 p.m.
A post-mortem is being conducted and OPP now say foul play is suspected.
