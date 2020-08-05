Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Body of Kingston man found after going overboard on Wolfe Island ferry

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 10:51 am
After a full day of searching, OPP say they have recovered the body of a man who went overboard while on the Wolfe Island ferry Monday evening.
After a full day of searching, OPP say they have recovered the body of a man who went overboard while on the Wolfe Island ferry Monday evening. Dominic Owens

After a full day of searching, OPP say they have found the body of a man who went overboard while on the Wolfe Island ferry.

Monday evening, around 7:30 p.m., police say they were notified that a man with possible tattoos on his face went overboard while the ferry was on its way back to Kingston.

Read more: OPP searching for man who fell from Wolfe Island Ferry

Although OPP initially said the man jumped, they later clarified it’s unclear whether he jumped or fell.

OPP, aided by a helicopter from CFB Trenton’s search and rescue team, and Kingston and Howe Island firefighters, searched for the man’s body over Monday evening and Tuesday.

Trending Stories
Mother calling for life jacket change at the federal level: son drowned in Rockport
Mother calling for life jacket change at the federal level: son drowned in Rockport

OPP say their snow machine, all-terrain vehicle and vessel enforcement team recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from Kingston Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A post-mortem is being conducted and OPP now say foul play is suspected.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPDrowningMTOWolfe Island ferryWolfe Islanderferry overboardKingston man drownedOPP search and recoveryoverboard ferryWolfe Island Ferry overboard
Flyers
More weekly flyers