New coronavirus outbreak declared at Kitchener long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

A new outbreak has been declared by Waterloo Public Health at the A.R. Goudie long-term care home in Kitchener after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the second outbreak at the residence as nine residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths when the home was under outbreak status between April 10 and June 1.

During that time, 21 residents and 21 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo is also in active outbreak status. A staff member at the residence tested positive on July 23.

3:24 How teens are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic How teens are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic

Waterloo Public Health announced two new positive tests on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,395.

Story continues below advertisement

“In Waterloo Region, the overall status of COVID-19 remains stable.,” Dr. Julie Emili, Waterloo’s acting associate medical officer of health said Tuesday morning. “I’m encouraged to report that we had a number of days over the past week where no new cases were reported.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another person was also cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 1,236.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the COVID-19-related death toll at 119. Just three of those occurred in July.

The area has crept back up to 40 active cases, including 12 people who remain in hospital with the virus.

Waterloo Public Health says 53,314 tests have been conducted in the area, which is an increase of 988 tests since its last update Friday.

Ontario reported fewer than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus each of the past two days, with 88 on Monday and 91 on Tuesday.

“Today, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting fiver or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter, adding that over 42,000 additional tests were conducted over the previous two days.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 35,601 cases are considered resolved, an increase of 242 since Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 39,268.