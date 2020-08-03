Quebec police arrest 2 drivers for excessive speeding in Mauricie region

Send this page to someone via email

Reckless drivers kept Sûreté du Québec police officers busy this weekend in Mauricie.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, SQ police officers said they stopped a vehicle travelling nearly 100 km/h above the speed limit on Highway 40.

The driver, a 21-year-old Laval resident, was traveling at 174 km/h in an area where the speed limit is set at 80 km/h for road work.

The driver was given a $1,684 ticket and lost 18 demerit points. His driver’s licence was immediately suspended for seven days.

On the same day, around 11 p.m., a young motorist was apprehended while traveling at 168 km/h in the same area.

READ MORE: Tanker-truck carrying 5,000 litres of diesel fuel catches fire

The 21-year-old resident of Trois-Rivières was issued a ticket of $1,609, also losing 18 demerit points.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspension of his driver’s licence will be, however, for a period of 30 days, because this is a recurrence for the driver, according to the SQ.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in cases of dangerous driving has been noticed across the country and corroborated by several police forces.

The SQ, for its part, pointed out that speed is the leading cause of fatal collisions in Quebec.