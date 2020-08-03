Largest fire in B.C. burning near Princeton

Send this page to someone via email

There have been 28 new fires starts in B.C. in the last two days.

The largest of those fires is burning near Princeton in the Similkameen Valley.

The Dry Lake fire broke out Sunday and has grown to 22 hectares.

“It’s located 24 kilometres northwest of Princeton, ” said fire information officer Gagan Lidhran.

There are 29 personnel fighting the blaze along with two helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment.

“At this time, the fire is not impacting any community or structure, however the B.C. Wildfire Service continues to monitor the situation.

The cause is under investigation.