Canada

Microsoft says it will continue talks to buy TikTok in U.S., Canada

By Staff Reuters
Expert urges Canadians to be wary of TikTok app
WATCH ABOVE: Expert urges Canadians to be wary of TikTok app

Microsoft Corp said on Sunday that it would continue discussions to acquire popular short-video app TikTok from Chinese internet giant ByteDance, and that it was aiming to conclude the negotiations by Sept. 15.

The company made the statement following a conversation between is CEO Satya Nadella and U.S. President Donald Trump. It said it would ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users is transferred to and remains in the United States.

Read more: Trump says he’s going to ban TikTok. Will Canada do the same?

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The proposed purchase would mean Microsoft would own and operate TikTok in Canada, Australia and New Zealand as well.

The company added that there was no certainty a deal would be reached.

 

© 2020 Reuters
