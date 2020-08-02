Menu

Canada

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation man dead after losing control of ATV: RCMP

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 1:48 pm
An 18-year-old Sioux Valley Dakota Nation man died Saturday afternoon after he lost control of the all-terrain vehicle he was driving.

Westman RCMP were called for an off-road vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 21 and the main road on the First Nation just before 4 p.m.

Police say the 18-year-old was travelling northeast towards Highway 21 on the ATV when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is about 50 kilometres west of Brandon.

