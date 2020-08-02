Calgary and Winnipeg meet for game 2 of qualifying round

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets (37-28-6, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, fourth in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Calgary leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames face off against the Winnipeg Jets in game two of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Calgary has a 1-0 series lead. The teams meet Monday for the third time this season.

The Flames are 20-18-5 in Western Conference games. Calgary has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 41 power-play goals.

The Jets are 11-6-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Winnipeg ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele with 0.6.

Story continues below advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 40 assists and has 58 points this season. Mikael Backlund has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Kyle Connor has 73 total points while scoring 38 goals and totalling 35 assists for the Jets. Patrik Laine has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Jets: Anthony Bitetto: day to day (covid).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Story continues below advertisement