Man in hospital with gunshot wounds in northeast Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 10:59 am
One man was rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after going to a Subway in Falconridge saying he'd been shot.
One man was rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after going to a Subway in Falconridge saying he'd been shot. Michael King / Global News

Calgary police are investigating an apparent early morning shooting Saturday in the northeast community of Falconridge.

Officers were called out to a Subway on Falsbridge Drive N.E. at 12:50 a.m. after a man came into the restaurant saying he’d been shot.

The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and police said he was still in surgery as of 4 a.m.

CPS said there’s no indication where the shooting took place, or if it was random or targeted.

No one has been taken into custody.

Recent violent incidents highlight task force discussion in Calgary
Recent violent incidents highlight task force discussion in Calgary
