Man in hospital with gunshot wounds in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating an apparent early morning shooting Saturday in the northeast community of Falconridge.
Officers were called out to a Subway on Falsbridge Drive N.E. at 12:50 a.m. after a man came into the restaurant saying he’d been shot.
The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and police said he was still in surgery as of 4 a.m.
Trending Stories
CPS said there’s no indication where the shooting took place, or if it was random or targeted.
No one has been taken into custody.
Recent violent incidents highlight task force discussion in Calgary
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments