Weather

Nature’s show: Thunderstorms light up Vancouver Island skies

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 2:31 pm
Lightning show on Vancouver Island lights up the sky
There were many lightning strikes across Vancouver Island overnight. This video was shot at Lantzville Beach, looking north to Parksville.

Residents on Vancouver Island were treated to nature’s light show overnight Thursday.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said due to the hot air and higher humidity from the south, thunderstorms broke out in line through central Vancouver Island and onto the Sunshine Coast.

More than 400 lightning strikes were recorded, starting around 2:30 a.m., he said.

Read more: Canada’s top 5 temperature hot spots on Wednesday were all in B.C.

A risk of thunderstorms remained for the South Coast on Friday with more expected in the Interior later in the day.

