Nature’s show: Thunderstorms light up Vancouver Island skies

Residents on Vancouver Island were treated to nature’s light show overnight Thursday.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said due to the hot air and higher humidity from the south, thunderstorms broke out in line through central Vancouver Island and onto the Sunshine Coast.

More than 400 lightning strikes were recorded, starting around 2:30 a.m., he said.

A risk of thunderstorms remained for the South Coast on Friday with more expected in the Interior later in the day.

