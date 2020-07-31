Menu

Canada

Fire destroys home in Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton fire estimates damage from a Stoney Creek fire early Friday morning to be about $1 million.
Hamilton fire estimates damage from a Stoney Creek fire early Friday morning to be about $1 million. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario’s fire marshal is investigating an overnight fire at an upper Stoney Creek, Ont., farm that destroyed a home and spread to another structure on Friday morning.

Hamilton fire says a call came in around 3 a.m. from a location near Ridge Road between 8th and 10th roads east.

Read more: Firefighters battle massive townhouse complex blaze in Hamilton

“On arrival, crews found the home fully involved and contents on fire at an adjacent Quonset hut,” assistant deputy chief Carla MacDonald told Global News, “The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified due to the approximate dollar loss being over $1 million.”

MacDonald said the cause and origin are unknown and there were no injuries.

Stoney Creek Hamilton Fire Ridge Road stoney creek fire 10th road east 8th road east fire in stoney creek fire on ridge road in hamilton
