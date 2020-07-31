Fire destroys home in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s fire marshal is investigating an overnight fire at an upper Stoney Creek, Ont., farm that destroyed a home and spread to another structure on Friday morning.

Hamilton fire says a call came in around 3 a.m. from a location near Ridge Road between 8th and 10th roads east.

“On arrival, crews found the home fully involved and contents on fire at an adjacent Quonset hut,” assistant deputy chief Carla MacDonald told Global News, “The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified due to the approximate dollar loss being over $1 million.”

MacDonald said the cause and origin are unknown and there were no injuries.

