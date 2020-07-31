Menu

Canada

Toronto condo sales down 50 per cent from last year, but prices are up: TRREB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2020 9:53 am
File photo - for sale signs.
File photo - for sale signs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says condominium apartment sales in the region have fallen by since last year, but the average selling price is up.

The board says there were 3,459 condominium apartment sales in the second quarter, down almost 51 per cent from 7,024 sales in the same quarter last year.

Read more: Coronavirus: Home sales surge outside of Toronto as residents seek more rural life

The number of new condo listings fell 22 per cent to 8,717, from 11,114 new listings in the same quarter last year.

Trending Stories

The average selling price for condos rose by about five per cent to reach $619,707 in the quarter, up from $589,622 in last year’s second quarter.

Read more: June home sales in Toronto just shy of year ago, prices up nearly 12%

TRREB president Lisa Patel attributed the dip in sales and new listings to potential buyers holding off on purchases as COVID-19 spread across Canada.

She predicts condo sales will improve in the third quarter because the overall housing market was trending toward recovery in June.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
