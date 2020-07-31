Halifax tatoo artist charged with sexual assault: police

Police have charged a Halifax tattoo artist in connection with two sexual assaults in Halifax.
In June, police say they received reports from two separate victims who said they had been sexually assaulted by a man on separate occasions between March 2018 and June 2020 at residences in Halifax.
The man also created intimate images of the woman.
On July 29, investigators arrested the man without incident and searched a residence on Cornwallis Street in Halifax. They seized electronic devices at the home.
Investigators have now charged Andrew Thomas Stones, 29, a Halifax-area tattoo artist, with one count of assault, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of distributing intimate images.
Stone is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.
