RCMP seek video from Columbia Icefield tour that occurred before deadly rollover incident

RCMP issued a plea for help from the public on Wednesday as they continue their investigation of a deadly rollover involving a Columbia Icefield tour bus earlier this month.

“RCMP are looking to speak with anyone that may have video from the tour that occurred before the rollover incident,” police said in a news release.

“The morning tour would have occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., on July 18, 2020 with the same Ice Explorer vehicle known as Unit 547 ‘Bison.'”

Anyone with video from that early-morning tour is asked to contact the Jasper RCMP detachment at 780-852-4421.

On July 18, an Ice Explorer bus was carrying 27 passengers onto the Athabasca Glacier when it rolled four to five times before landing on its roof. Three people died as a result of the incident and several others were injured, some critically.

The Columbia Icefield is one of the most popular attractions in the Canadian Rockies. It is located about an hour’s drive away from the Jasper townsite.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but RCMP have ruled out a rockslide.

The company that runs the Columbia Icefield tours, Pursuit, has said the buses don’t have seatbelts because they are not approved for highway travel and don’t go faster than 40 km/h.

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Lauren Krugel

Watch below: Some Global News videos about a deadly rollover at the Columbia Icefield.

