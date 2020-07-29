Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender to live in Vancouver, police warn

By Simon Little Global News
Police say Carpenter "poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of vulnerable female children, youth, and adults." .
Vancouver police are warning the public of a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city.

Michael Wayne Carpenter, 49, will be living in a correctional halfway house.

Read more: High-risk sex offender arrested in Vancouver

He’s currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order for convictions on charges of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Current national sex offender registry keeping public safe: Trudeau
Police say Carpenter “poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of vulnerable female children, youth, and adults.”

It’s not the first time Vancouver police have issued warnings about Carpenter.

Read more: Police warn public about high-risk sexual offender living in Vancouver

Back in 2017, he was arrested for breaching his release conditions after a public warning. Police also issued a warning in 2016.

Anyone who sees Carpenter violating the following conditions is urged to call 911.

  • Not to consume, purchase, or possess alcohol
  • Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs
  • Not to own, use or possess a computer, or any technological device that would allow access to the internet
  • Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18, except in certain conditions
  • Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material
  • Report all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women
  • No to go to Kamloops, B.C.
  • Not to enter any private dwelling or places including, but not limited to, hotels, motels, rooming houses, SRO residences, private residence/dwelling, or vehicles
