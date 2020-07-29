High-risk sex offender to live in Vancouver, police warn

Vancouver police are warning the public of a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city.
Michael Wayne Carpenter, 49, will be living in a correctional halfway house.
Read more: High-risk sex offender arrested in Vancouver
He’s currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order for convictions on charges of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats.
Police say Carpenter “poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of vulnerable female children, youth, and adults.”
It’s not the first time Vancouver police have issued warnings about Carpenter.
Back in 2017, he was arrested for breaching his release conditions after a public warning. Police also issued a warning in 2016.
Anyone who sees Carpenter violating the following conditions is urged to call 911.
- Not to consume, purchase, or possess alcohol
- Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs
- Not to own, use or possess a computer, or any technological device that would allow access to the internet
- Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18, except in certain conditions
- Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material
- Report all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women
- No to go to Kamloops, B.C.
- Not to enter any private dwelling or places including, but not limited to, hotels, motels, rooming houses, SRO residences, private residence/dwelling, or vehicles
Comments