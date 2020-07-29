High-risk sex offender to live in Vancouver, police warn

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are warning the public of a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city.

Michael Wayne Carpenter, 49, will be living in a correctional halfway house.

He’s currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order for convictions on charges of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

0:57 Current national sex offender registry keeping public safe: Trudeau Current national sex offender registry keeping public safe: Trudeau

Police say Carpenter “poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of vulnerable female children, youth, and adults.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not the first time Vancouver police have issued warnings about Carpenter.

Back in 2017, he was arrested for breaching his release conditions after a public warning. Police also issued a warning in 2016.

Anyone who sees Carpenter violating the following conditions is urged to call 911.

Not to consume, purchase, or possess alcohol

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs

Not to own, use or possess a computer, or any technological device that would allow access to the internet

Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18, except in certain conditions

Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material

Report all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women

No to go to Kamloops, B.C.

Not to enter any private dwelling or places including, but not limited to, hotels, motels, rooming houses, SRO residences, private residence/dwelling, or vehicles