London police seek assistance in locating missing 44-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public as they search for a 44-year-old man last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Officers say Donald Matthews of London was last spotted in the city’s southeast end near Commerce Road and Max Brose Drive.

Matthews is described as a Caucasian man standing six-feet tall and weighing about 146 pounds. Police say he has short, dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black back pack. Police added that he was riding a blue bicycle at the time.

A photo of Matthews has not been provided at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on Matthews’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:32 Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina