Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London police seek assistance in locating missing 44-year-old man

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted July 29, 2020 5:59 pm
Officers say Donald Matthews of London was last spotted in the city's southeast end on Sunday afternoon.
Officers say Donald Matthews of London was last spotted in the city's southeast end on Sunday afternoon. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public as they search for a 44-year-old man last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Officers say Donald Matthews of London was last spotted in the city’s southeast end near Commerce Road and Max Brose Drive.

Matthews is described as a Caucasian man standing six-feet tall and weighing about 146 pounds. Police say he has short, dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

Read more: London, Ont. police search for missing teen

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black back pack. Police added that he was riding a blue bicycle at the time.

Trending Stories

A photo of Matthews has not been provided at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on Matthews’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina
Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personLondon PoliceMissing PersonsLondon manCommerce RoadDonald Matthews4444-year-oldLast seen SundayMax Brose Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers