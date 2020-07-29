Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

One fisherman dead, one found alive after N.L. fishing vessel goes missing

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 1:53 pm
The two men were aboard a six-metre open boat that was due back at Sally's Cove near Gros Morne National Park by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The two men were aboard a six-metre open boat that was due back at Sally's Cove near Gros Morne National Park by 2 p.m. Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Coast Guard

A fisherman was found dead today after his fishing boat failed to return to a community on Newfoundland’s west coast.

The Canadian Coast Guard says another man aboard the fishing vessel was found alive this morning.

The two men were aboard a six-metre open boat that was due back at Sally’s Cove near Gros Morne National Park by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Transportation Safety Board removes helicopter from crash site in N.L.

One man was found alive by a Coast Guard lifeboat at 10:30 a.m. and taken to hospital.

The Coast Guard says the other man’s body was found shortly afterwards.

Coast Guard vessels, a Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft participated in the search.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RescueNewfoundlandSearchHelicopterCoast GuardLabradorN.LFishermenMan deadFishermen deadSall's Cove
Flyers
More weekly flyers