Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Prolonged oil industry slump leads to third cut in Canadian drilling forecast

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on October 29, 2016.
A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on October 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada is cutting its 2020 Canadian drilling forecast for a third time as the industry remains mired in a slump expected to extend well into the second half of the year.

The association says it now expects just 2,800 wells will be drilled in Canada this year, down from a nearly 50-year low of 3,100 in its revised forecast in April.

The new forecast for 2020 is 43 per cent lower than the 4,900 wells drilled in 2019.

Read more: Canada’s oil and gas drilling forecast revised to 49 year low as producers cut spending

PSAC interim CEO Elizabeth Aquin says a slow economic recovery, low commodity prices and high debt levels in the industry are preventing a quick recovery from the lows of earlier this year amid an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She says a North American crude oil supply surplus means producers have little incentive to explore for and develop new wells.

Read more: Canadian oil and gas drilling activity expected to fall by 10 per cent in 2020

Last week, Calgary-based Precision Drilling Corp. reported more layoffs and parked drilling rigs as revenue, led by lower activity in its Canadian and U.S. operations, fell by 47 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period of last year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
EnergyOil and GasEnergy industryPSACPetroleum Services Association of CanadaCanada oil and gasDrilling forecastCanadian drilling forecast2020 Canadian drilling forecastCanada drilling forecastElizabeth Aquin
Flyers
More weekly flyers