Hamilton public libraries set to reopen amid pandemic

Public libraries in Hamilton will reopen on Thursday across the city after shutting doors in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Branches will once again allow browsing, pickup, computer access and use of printers and scanners Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Turner Park is the only location that will have a staggered reopening, and that is set for after the long weekend on Tuesday.

“We’re moving to Phase 3 because of the collective work of people in our community. We’re excited to welcome back all Hamilton Public Library members. All branches have increased cleaning and new services,” said CEO and chief librarian Paul Takala in a release on Wednesday.

With the on-going pandemic, there will be some procedural changes, which include masks, physical distancing, maximum capacity, staff PPE, and Plexi-glass barriers on furniture.

Patrons will also be required to produce a valid library card upon each visit as the branches will use the information for contact tracing. Returns will also be quarantined for 72 hours which will delay updates to some member’s accounts.

Hamilton Public Library virtual services will remain at hpl.ca for storytimes, author readings, book clubs, tech classes, etc.

