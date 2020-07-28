Penticton fire chief pushes safety while floating Okanagan river channel

But after numerous swift-water rescues last week on the channel, Watkinson is reminding people to think about safety before floating down the river.“We did a rescue each day last week, and then on Tuesday there were two,” Watkinson said.According to the fire chief, that’s two too many, because he wants everyone to enjoy their time on the channel.With river-flow volume extremely high for this time of year, Watkinson has penned a list of safety precautions for the channel.
City of Penticton urges floaters to use caution on channel
Not surprisingly, No. 1 is to always wear a personal flotation device or PFD.“If you leave your floating device, you won’t believe how fast you will be swept away,” Watkinson explained.Other suggestions include always monitoring your surroundings, being aware of your alcohol intake and using suncreen to help avoid heatstroke.
Watkinson added that if you miss the take-out before Skaha Lake, avoid the temptation to leave your floatation device and swim back upstream.
Stay on board and simply float out to Skaha Lake and paddle back to the beach.Further, Watkinson said tying floatation devices together is what gets most people into serious trouble while on the channel.
Team keeps floaters safe on Penticton River Channel
“The pillars underneath the bridges,” he said warningly.“If you tie your (flotation) tubes together and get wrapped around that, one tube on one side and another tube on the other side, it becomes an entrapment situation. And that’s where we come out and have to do a rescue situation.”Watkinson says if channel users follow these basic safety precautions, everyone can be safe on the Okanagan river channel.“This can be an incredible summer experience,” Watkinson said.
