Python remains on the loose in Winnipeg, city says

Send this page to someone via email

An African python seen slithering through city streets near the University of Manitoba Monday remains on the loose somewhere in Winnipeg, the city said Tuesday.

The ball python was first reported to 311 after it was spotted near Innovation Drive, close to the university’s Smartpark Research & Technology Park, on Monday.

Read more: Thousands of snakes appear in Narcisse

A city spokesperson said animal services officers as well as police cadets searched the area Monday and returned to look Tuesday, but the snake hasn’t been located.

Native to Africa, the city says ball pythons are non-venomous and part of the exotic animal pet trade.

2:07 African ball python discovered in downtown Peterborough returned safely to owner African ball python discovered in downtown Peterborough returned safely to owner

While they are allowed in the City of Winnipeg, it’s not every day city crews are called to catch one.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a very rare search, as most exotics cannot survive long in our climate.” the spokesperson said.

Read more: U of M researcher finds dozens of garter snakes massacred near den in Manitoba

The city says it’s not sure where the snake came from, or how it got loose. The spokesperson said no one has reached out to report a missing snake.

Anyone who comes across the snake is asked to reach out to 311.

0:37 Otty the Otter doing better at Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Otty the Otter doing better at Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre