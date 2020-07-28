Menu

Python remains on the loose in Winnipeg, city says

By Shane Gibson Global News
The city says a ball python seen on the loose near the University of Manitoba has yet to be found.
The city says a ball python seen on the loose near the University of Manitoba has yet to be found. Submitted/Prasad Gowdar

An African python seen slithering through city streets near the University of Manitoba Monday remains on the loose somewhere in Winnipeg, the city said Tuesday.

The ball python was first reported to 311 after it was spotted near Innovation Drive, close to the university’s Smartpark Research & Technology Park, on Monday.

A city spokesperson said animal services officers as well as police cadets searched the area Monday and returned to look Tuesday, but the snake hasn’t been located.

Native to Africa, the city says ball pythons are non-venomous and part of the exotic animal pet trade.

While they are allowed in the City of Winnipeg, it’s not every day city crews are called to catch one.

“This is a very rare search, as most exotics cannot survive long in our climate.” the spokesperson said.

The city says it’s not sure where the snake came from, or how it got loose. The spokesperson said no one has reached out to report a missing snake.

Anyone who comes across the snake is asked to reach out to 311.

