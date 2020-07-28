2 more McMaster staff members accused in sexual violence investigation, says president

Send this page to someone via email

The president of McMaster University says its own probe into a professor accused of sexually assaulting a female student has turned up more complaints and led to the suspension of two more faculty members.

In a release on Tuesday, David Farrar said a pair of staff members in the psychology, neuroscience and behaviour (PNB) department of the school have now been booted off-campus.

Farrar says the allegations are an extension of the case involving 46-year-old Scott Watter, an associate professor in the PNB department, who was charged by Hamilton police for sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm in mid-June.

“The scope of the original investigation is being expanded to include the additional allegations,” Farrar said in a statement. “I have directed that the investigation be broadened to identify any potential systemic or cultural issues within the department that need to be surfaced and addressed.”

The investigation is being led by Toronto HR law-firm Rubin Thomlinson LLP.

Farrar did not reveal any further details of the investigation and said the university will not be doing so in the future.

“McMaster will not tolerate any behaviour that threatens the security and safety of any member of our campus community,” said Farrar. “I recognize the courage of the complainants who have come forward, and I want to assure them that their allegations will be fully and fairly investigated and that appropriate action will be taken.”

Anyone with information connected to the Watter charges or any other assault at the university is encouraged to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-8958 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

