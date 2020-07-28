Menu

Canada

Most Scotiabank employees get green light to work remotely until 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2020 4:23 pm
People entering and leave a Scotiabank branch in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2015. Bank of Nova Scotia says it will be allowing most of workforce to continue to work remotely until 2021.
People entering and leave a Scotiabank branch in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2015. Bank of Nova Scotia says it will be allowing most of workforce to continue to work remotely until 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Bank of Nova Scotia says it will allow most of its workforce to work remotely until next year.

Scotiabank spokesperson Clancy Zeifman says in an email to The Canadian Press that the bank informed head office employees in the General Toronto Area currently working remotely that they can continue to do so until 2021.

Read more: All 5 of Canada’s largest banks join Facebook ad boycott in anti-hate campaign

Zeifman says the Toronto-based bank will continue to assess the situation and is committed to providing employees with ample notice should that timeline change.

Scotiabank first started allowing many of its employees to work from home in March, when COVID-19 began rapidly spreading across Toronto and Canada.

Scotiabank was one of at least 24 businesses in Toronto’s downtown core that agreed to a May request from mayor John Tory, who asked companies in the area to keep their workers home for the summer.

Other major banks, universities and large firms including Deloitte Canada, EY Canada, Bank of Montreal, KPMG and Rogers Communications Inc. also obliged.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
