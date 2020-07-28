Regina Folk Festival offers 2 summer events, including concert series

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) is finding other ways to connect with its audience after having to cancel this summer’s event due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will be hosting two weekends of “physically distanced music and fun,” according to an announcement made on Monday.

Its first event takes place from Aug. 7 to 9 and will focus on entertaining people in their homes, yards and headphones.

It will feature a Do It Yourself Regina Folk Festival (DIYRFF) interactive program guide available to download for free on its website. It allows people to host their own festival by providing music and supplies.

“Between the DIYRFF Interactive Program Guide and the ongoing RFF Playlist Playground series, folks can enjoy tunes and festival fun all weekend,” the RFF said in its press release.

The kits include pencil crayons, colouring books and instruction manuals on how to set up a festival with information pulled directly from the RFF’s production manager’s “How to Put on Festival” binder.

The RFF is also offering a festival enhancement pack which includes treats and swag from sponsors and community partners. It costs $50 and can be purchased on its website and picked up at the Regina Farmer’s Market on Aug. 1.

From Aug. 14 to 16, the RFF, along with Summer Bash, is hosting a number of drive-in concerts in the east parking lot of the Conexus Art Centre.

It will be offering two shows a day for three days of FM transmitted concerts with some of the “best local talent Regina has to offer.”

The RFF said it will announce its performers and ticket prices on Aug. 3.

The festival was supposed to take place in Regina’s Victoria Park from Aug. 6 to 8.

