Environment

Almost 3 billion animals killed, displaced by Australian bushfires: WWF study

By Byron Kaye Reuters
Posted July 28, 2020 11:07 am
Nearly 3 billion animals hit by Australia wildfires, study finds
The number of animals believed to have been killed or displaced in the Australian wildfires that ended earlier this year has now tripled to nearly three billion, according to a study released on Tuesday by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Some 143 million mammals, over 2 billion reptiles and 180 million birds were impacted by the country's worst bushfires in decades.

SYDNEY — Nearly 3 billion koalas, kangaroos and other native Australian animals were killed or displaced by bushfires in 2019 and 2020, a study by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said on Tuesday, triple the group’s earlier estimates.

Some 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds and 51 million frogs were impacted by the country’s worst bushfires in decades, the WWF said.

When the fires were still blazing, the WWF estimated the number of affected animals at 1.25 billion. The fires destroyed more than 11 million hectares (37 million acres) across the Australian southeast, equal to about half the area of the United Kingdom.

“This ranks as one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history,” said WWF-Australia Chief Executive Officer Dermot O’Gorman in a statement.

The project leader Lily Van Eeden, from the University of Sydney, said the research was the first continent-wide analysis of animals impacted by the bushfires, and “other nations can build upon this research to improve understanding of bushfire impacts everywhere.”

The total number included animals which were displaced because of destroyed habitats and now faced lack of food and shelter or the prospect of moving to habitat that was already occupied.

The main reason for raising the number of animal casualties was that researchers had now assessed the total affected area, rather than focusing on the most affected states, they said.

After years of drought made the Australian bush unusually dry, the country battled one of its worst bushfire seasons ever from September 2019 to March 2020, resulting in 34 human deaths and nearly 3,000 homes lost.

—Editing by Christian Schmollinger

© 2020 Reuters
