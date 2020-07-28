Man in hospital after stabbing on Portage Avenue near Sherbook

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the West End Tuesday, say Winnipeg police.

Police were called to the scene at the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street Tuesday at about 6 a.m.

Police had two areas taped off, including the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot and the sidewalk on the east side of Sherbrook Street.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim. Police said they had no other further information at the moment.

The McDonald’s lot is the same parking lot where a man was stabbed to death June 19.

Robert James Forbister, 33, died in hospital after being stabbed in the parking lot at 4:35 a.m.

He was the city’s 19th homicide of 2020.